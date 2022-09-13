×
Rag & Bone Teams Up With Fox Racing on Unisex Capsule Collection

The collection includes traditional Rag & Bone pieces with a sports-minded edge.

Rag & Bone partners with motocross
Rag & Bone partners with motocross brand Fox Racing. Courtesy

For its 20th anniversary, Rag & Bone has partnered with motocross brand Fox Racing for a unisex capsule collection that combines traditional Rag & Bone pieces with a sports-minded edge.

The collaboration features lightweight jerseys, protective riding pants, hand-knit sweaters featuring the Fox logo in reflective graphic intarsia, as well as refined leather pants for women.

The hand-knit sweater is $695; the leather pant is $1,295; moto jersey is $145, and moto pant is $225.

The campaign was photographed using Fox’s top athletes in moto with Ken Roczen and Joe Shimoda, as well as mountain bike athletes Sabrina Patton and Frida Ronning.

“Rag & Bone has always been about the dichotomy of English tailoring paired with functional, sport-infused pieces, and Fox was the perfect partner to place our love of motocross into a more urban setting,” said Marcus Wainwright, cofounder and creative director of Rag & Bone.

The Fox + Rag & Bone capsule goes live Tuesday and is available on Fox and Rag & Bone websites.

