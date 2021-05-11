Rag & Bone will introduce a limited-edition collaboration with Disney alongside the release of “Cruella,” the live-action film starring Emma Stone and Emma Thompson.

The film will be released in theaters and on Disney+ on May 28.

The 14-piece capsule collection, which includes a range of ready-to-wear and footwear styles, recognizes one of film’s most iconic villains, Cruella de Vil.

Set in London during the punk rock revolution, “Cruella” stars Stone as the young grifter Estella and the woman soon-to-be-known as Cruella. The Rag & Bone collection is a reimagination of her graphic black, white and red wardrobe in a laid-back, punk-inspired spin on classic pieces.

The collection includes a denim trucker jacket with frayed edges, white denim jeans with slits at the knee and chain detail at the hip; a bright red feminine slipdress with black contrast colorblocking, a heritage tweed jacket and skirt set; lightweight, oversize tailoring, and essentials like a sporty hoodie and graphic T-shirt round out the rtw range.

There’s also the Parker Sandal, a classic leather slide, and the Alistor, a modern take on the masculine monk strap shoe.

In true Rag & Bone style, there are details such as Cruella’s initials embroidered on a custom leather patch on the back of a straight-leg jean, contrast piping on the red-silk-lined leather moto jacket, and graphic lettering inside the denim jacket and across the T-shirt.

Retail prices range from $125 for the muscle tank to $1,295 for the moto jacket. Accessories go from $150 for the silk bandana to $250 and $395 for the footwear.

The “Cruella” limited-edition capsule launches Wednesday and will be available on rag-bone.com, select Rag & Bone stores and exclusively at Saks Fifth Avenue.

In 2017, Rag & Bone collaborated with Disney on “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” with a sold-out limited-edition collection inspired by the film. A year later, it created a unisex drop for Mickey Mouse, in celebration of the character’s 90th anniversary.

FOR MORE STORIES:

Rag & Bone Reimagines the Neighborhood

Deli at Nordstrom’s Center Stage Pop-up in New York