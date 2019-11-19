Rag & Bone has teamed with Japanese brand Bonum to create a limited-edition capsule collection. Made from Rag & Bone deadstock, the pieces combine Bonum’s signature deconstruction and reworking techniques with elements that are central to Rag & Bone’s aesthetic, including American workwear, English-inspired tailoring, military pieces and sporty influences.

The capsule collection launched exclusively at a pop-up at Tokyo’s Isetan department store earlier this month, and will hit Rag & Bone’s Omotesando, Ginza Six and Ginza Mitsukoshi stores Wednesday, before rolling out to the U.S. market via the brand’s e-commerce platform. The offering comprises 12 styles including jackets, pants, shirts, sweatshirts and bags.