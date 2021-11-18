Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram Filters for the Holidays

Rag & Bone has introduced a series of interactive Instagram filters for the holiday season. Three bespoke AR filters, a Rag & Bone first, have been created for users to discover the brand as a destination for cold weather accessories.

For example, the Rag & Bone wool beanie is transformed into a stacking array of beanies on top of a user’s head in one filter, resulting in a cascade of sparkling pops of light. Another filter frames a user’s face with a Rag & Bone Fair Isle beanie and scarf, a novel print in the collection. The third filter option incorporates the festive Mylar balloons that appear in the brand’s store windows during the holidays.

The Addison Beanies filter at Rag & Bone.

As part of the launch, Instagram users can use the filters to create their most expressive videos in order to win a $250 gift card to shop the Rag & Bone Holiday Gift Guide. The contest for winning videos will run today through Nov. 29 with winners revealed via Rag & Bone’s Instagram Stories on Dec. 2.

During the holidays, Rag & Bone will also partner with NBA journalist Malika Andrews and model Kelsey Merritt to create a series of playful images and videos showcasing the range of the filters.