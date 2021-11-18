Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram Filters for the Holidays

Rag & Bone has introduced a series of interactive Instagram filters for the holiday season. Three bespoke AR filters, a Rag & Bone first, have been created for users to discover the brand as a destination for cold weather accessories.
For example, the Rag & Bone wool beanie is transformed into a stacking array of beanies on top of a user’s head in one filter, resulting in a cascade of sparkling pops of light. Another filter frames a user’s face with a Rag & Bone Fair Isle beanie and scarf, a novel print in the collection. The third filter option incorporates the festive Mylar balloons that appear in the brand’s store windows during the holidays.
As part of the launch, Instagram users can use the filters to create their most expressive videos in order to win a $250 gift card to shop the Rag & Bone Holiday Gift Guide. The contest for winning videos will run today through Nov. 29 with winners revealed via Rag & Bone’s Instagram Stories on Dec. 2.
During the holidays, Rag & Bone will also partner with NBA journalist Malika Andrews and model Kelsey Merritt to create a series of playful images and videos showcasing the range of the filters.