×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 18, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Prada Targets 4.5B Euro Sales in Medium Term

Fashion

Jonathan Anderson Handpicks All the Art for Loewe’s ‘Cozy’ Boutiques

Fashion

As Her Rouje Label Turns Five, Even Jeanne Damas Is Over French Girl Style

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram Filters for the Holidays

Instagram users can use the filters to create their most expressive videos in order to win a $250 gift card to shop the Rag & Bone Holiday Gift Guide.

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram
Rag & Bone festive balloon filter.

Rag & Bone has introduced a series of interactive Instagram filters for the holiday season. Three bespoke AR filters, a Rag & Bone first, have been created for users to discover the brand as a destination for cold weather accessories.

For example, the Rag & Bone wool beanie is transformed into a stacking array of beanies on top of a user’s head in one filter, resulting in a cascade of sparkling pops of light. Another filter frames a user’s face with a Rag & Bone Fair Isle beanie and scarf, a novel print in the collection. The third filter option incorporates the festive Mylar balloons that appear in the brand’s store windows during the holidays.

Addison Beanies
The Addison Beanies filter at Rag & Bone.

As part of the launch, Instagram users can use the filters to create their most expressive videos in order to win a $250 gift card to shop the Rag & Bone Holiday Gift Guide. The contest for winning videos will run today through Nov. 29 with winners revealed via Rag & Bone’s Instagram Stories on Dec. 2.

During the holidays, Rag & Bone will also partner with NBA journalist Malika Andrews and model Kelsey Merritt to create a series of playful images and videos showcasing the range of the filters.

 

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Rag & Bone Introduces Interactive Instagram

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad