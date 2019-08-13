Another designer brand is moving its New York Fashion Week Show from Hudson Yards.

Rag & Bone is the second designer brand to change venues from Hudson Yards following backlash against real estate developer Stephen Ross — whose Related Cos. is behind the new development — for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his Hamptons home on Friday, with tickets going for up to $250,000 each.

The brand was originally confirmed to host its show at The Shed at Hudson Yards, an arts center that is reportedly set to be the new home of New York Fashion Week. According to a source close to the brand, Rag & Bone is no longer presenting its spring 2020 collection at The Shed, and its new location has not yet been confirmed.

The news comes after Prabal Gurung also pulled his upcoming spring 2020 show from Hudson Yards, following the backlash against Ross. Gurung took to his Twitter account in a 10-tweet thread to express his outrage against Ross’ support of the president, also stating that he hadn’t confirmed hosting his show at the Vessel at Hudson Yards, but ended conversations after getting word of Ross’ fundraiser.

7/10: My goal here is to start a dialogue and maybe, hopefully, change some minds.

I was previously in conversation with Hudson Yards’ The Vessel as the venue for my brand’s upcoming 10 year show during NYFW. When I heard about this fundraiser, I chose to pull my participation. — Prabal Gurung (@prabalgurung) August 7, 2019

Other designers, including Humberto Leon and Dana Lorenz, have also expressed outrage toward Ross’ fundraiser. Lorenz, who runs the jewelry label Fallon, took aim at Ross’ wife, fellow jewelry designer Kara Ross, who holds a seat on the Council of Fashion Designers of America board. Lorenz posted a formal letter to CFDA chairman Tom Ford and chief executive officer Steven Kolb on her Instagram account, canceling her membership to the organization.

“After many years of membership, I will no longer participate if a woman that funds the current administration remains on the board,” she wrote. “I will no longer be a part of what seems to be allowing a pay for play, money over merit arrangement with someone that clearly wants to advance an agenda that is hurting many businesses large and small with this trade war.”

Since news of Ross’ fundraiser broke, many celebrities and others on social media have taken aim at the businesses he is behind, including Equinox and SoulCycle. However, both brands have released statements distancing themselves from the real estate developer, stating they did not support the fundraiser and no company profits are used to fund politicians.

A note from our CEO pic.twitter.com/UwxBWR76B0 — SoulCycle (@soulcycle) August 7, 2019

