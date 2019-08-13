Another designer brand is moving its New York Fashion Week Show from Hudson Yards.
Rag & Bone is the second designer brand to change venues from Hudson Yards following backlash against real estate developer Stephen Ross — whose Related Cos. is behind the new development — for hosting a fundraiser for President Donald Trump at his Hamptons home on Friday, with tickets going for up to $250,000 each.
The brand was originally confirmed to host its show at The Shed at Hudson Yards, an arts center that is reportedly set to be the new home of New York Fashion Week. According to a source close to the brand, Rag & Bone is no longer presenting its spring 2020 collection at The Shed, and its new location has not yet been confirmed.
The news comes after Prabal Gurung also pulled his upcoming spring 2020 show from Hudson Yards, following the backlash against Ross. Gurung took to his Twitter account in a 10-tweet thread to express his outrage against Ross’ support of the president, also stating that he hadn’t confirmed hosting his show at the Vessel at Hudson Yards, but ended conversations after getting word of Ross’ fundraiser.
Other designers, including Humberto Leon and Dana Lorenz, have also expressed outrage toward Ross’ fundraiser. Lorenz, who runs the jewelry label Fallon, took aim at Ross’ wife, fellow jewelry designer Kara Ross, who holds a seat on the Council of Fashion Designers of America board. Lorenz posted a formal letter to CFDA chairman Tom Ford and chief executive officer Steven Kolb on her Instagram account, canceling her membership to the organization.
Dear Mr. Ford, Mr. Kolb, members and board of the CFDA, Effective immediately, I regretfully but with great certainty, cancel my membership to the Council of Fashion Designers of America. After many years of membership I will no longer participate if a woman that funds the current administration remains on the board. I will no longer be a part of what seems to be allowing a pay for play, money over merit arrangement with someone that clearly wants to advance an agenda that is hurting many businesses large and small with this trade war. I do not feel her views speak for me as a member and I will not allow her to make decisions on my behalf. I thought about this decision well, and although I appreciated support in the beginnings of my career, I no longer feel the membership represents me. I will fondly remember hearing I was nominated for a CFDA Award, I will gratefully remember my time as a CFDA/VOGUE Fashion Fund nominee, and I will always be thankful for your ear, Steven. However, after emailing you about concerns as to the board seat of Mrs. Ross I was met with a response that felt very much like the pacifying public statements from SoulCycle and Equinox. I was told “not our problem” and to focus my energies elsewhere. So I will. The annual membership dues and future high priced tickets to awards will be spent fighting what this administration is destroying, specifically equal rights and climate change. Yesterday, while Mrs. Ross was putting finishing touches on her Trump fundraiser, I was making sure my sobbing housekeeper had her entire family’s documents in order, a woman with 3 years citizenship living in fear. It is not enough to post rainbows on your Instagram feed. Do something. As a side note, the Fashion Fund is irrelevant unless it is entirely made up of sustainable designers. FALLON JEWELRY
Since news of Ross’ fundraiser broke, many celebrities and others on social media have taken aim at the businesses he is behind, including Equinox and SoulCycle. However, both brands have released statements distancing themselves from the real estate developer, stating they did not support the fundraiser and no company profits are used to fund politicians.
