Rag & Bone will host a series of denim recycling events at its key U.S. stores to usher in its fall denim collection. Since 2017, Rag & Bone has partnered with the blue jeans Go Green denim recycling program. Customers can drop off any denim item such as shorts, pants, jackets and jumpers, and receive 20 percent off their denim purchase that day.

The events start in Rag & Bone’s Los Angeles store on Aug. 8 and go through a total of 15 stores, concluding on Aug. 31 at the Filmore store in San Francisco.

For its new fall denim collection, Rag & Bone photographed Bianca Balti using a 360-degree camera rig to illustrate the company’s commitment to a perfected fit from any angle. The Bolt Hi-Speed Cinebot, a camera known for its precision moves at ultra-high speeds, was used to show the range of rises: low, mid, high and super high. New styles for fall include the expansion of the mid-rise to include the Rosa, a relaxed mid-rise boyfriend jean, and Jane, the latest addition to the super high, with an above the waist rise and skinny leg.

The fits will be updated seasonally with a variety of leg shapes and washes, while the rise remains consistent.

The architecture of Rag & Bone denim for women, introduced this past spring, follows the introduction of the simplified fit for men’s denim and chinos in 2016, which applied the Fit 1, 2 and 3 system. Actor James Jagger appears in the new imagery alongside Balti.