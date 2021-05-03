Rag & Bone has created an exclusive retail concept at the latest Center Stage pop-up at the Nordstrom NYC Flagship. Open today through June 5, the space reimagines an authentic New York icon — the neighborhood deli. In addition to the NYC flagship, the immersive retail experience will be amplified via 10 select Nordstrom locations and Nordstrom.com.

Built on the ground floor of Nordstrom, the shop offers a curated mix of the women’s and men’s summer 2021 ready-to-wear and accessories collection, including more than 20 items created exclusively for the collaboration, as well as a limited-edition range of graphic T-shirts. Custom fixtures include billboard displays featuring Rag & Bone campaigns, a neon deli sign and a hand-painted awning to frame the space. In the fitting room vestibule, there’s a mirror giving the illusion of an infinite deli aisle.

Rag & Bone commissioned artist Timothy Goodman to create a special mural for the exterior of a roll-up gate near the cash wrap. Deli staples such as Kettle Chips, Snyder’s of Hanover Pretzels, Boom Chicka Pop and Chomps Beef Jerky are on display, as well as Rag & Bone branded newspaper stacks and a digital screen streaming original content.

Rag & Bone and Nordstrom plan to make a special $25,000 grant to Restaurant Workers’ Community Foundation to benefit the Restaurant Workers COVID-19 Crisis Relief Fund, which provides aid to individual restaurant workers and industry nonprofits, as well as zero-interest loans to restaurants to get them back up and running.

As part of the collaboration, a series of live and digitally led programming will be activated throughout the pop-up’s run. The first will be Rag & Bone coffee cart on May 8 and 9 located on Broadway between 57th and 58th Streets, offering complimentary hot and cold coffee. A special QR code will be created on coffee sleeves that takes customers to rag-bone.com, where they can register to enter a raffle for a $1,000 Nordstrom gift card.

New York City culinary talents, including Mokbar chef and owner Esther Choi; chef Maryah Ananda; FlipSigi owner and Food Network host Jordan Andino, and “Let’s Eat” author Zaynab Issa will be featured in a series of how-to cooking videos focused on reinterpretations of deli menu favorites on each brand’s social channels.