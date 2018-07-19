Rag & Bone has once again partnered with Discovery to support Project CAT, an initiative designed to help preserve and protect tigers in the wild.

The men’s and women’s sportswear company has designed a limited-edition unisex T-shirt in collaboration with graphic artist Boy Kong, which is being sold on rag-bone.com for $95 and will be available in select Rag & Bone stores.

Kong, a native of Orlando, Fla., is a self-taught painter, illustrator, muralist and collage artist. He was inspired by a mixture of Ukiyo-e, Surrealism, graffiti art and animal folklore in designing the T-shirt. He recently contributed a custom 3-D art installation displayed in Rag & Bone’s Design District store in Miami.

There are fewer than 4,000 tigers left in the wild due to habitat loss and illegal poaching. Project CAT’s aim is to improve resources for security measures in the wild, increase monitoring of tiger populations, maintain land corridors to improve connectivity for wildlife movement, and implement measures to reduce wildlife conflict.

Followers of Rag & Bone are encouraged to take a selfie wearing the T-shirt and use the hashtag #projectcat when posting to their social media in the lead up to Global Tiger Day on July 29.

Rag & Bone is supporting Discovery in raising funds to conserve nearly two million acres of protected land in India and Bhutan. A portion of T-shirt sales goes to the World Wildlife Fund.