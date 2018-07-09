YOUR ATTENTION, PLEASE: Rag & Bone is collaborating with the real Slim Shady on a special capsule collection. The streetwear pieces will be sold at a one-day only pop-up at The Sun & 13 Cantons pub on Carnaby Street in London’s Soho on Friday in advance of Eminem’s remaining shows in his European Revival tour, which ends Sunday.

Starting Saturday, the items will be released in limited batches and sold on the Rag & Bone website.

The capsule will feature three different T-shirt designs — The Kamikaze, Success and Graffiti — and a hoodie. The T-shirts will draw on references from Eminem’s career and his hit tracks, while the Icon Hoodie will feature personal references such as the anvil emblem — an homage to Detroit’s industrial history — and Eminem’s hometown area code.

The limited-edition hoodie will be made available in three colorways and each piece will be individually numbered. The T-shirts start at 70 pounds and the hoodie is set to retail at 190 pounds.

In addition to the pieces on offer, the pop-up will revive the Mom’s Spaghetti food pop-up concept, which Eminem unveiled last December in Detroit. Customers will be able to shop and sample spaghetti and meatballs and spaghetti sandwiches. Two sets of tickets to Eminem’s sold-out Saturday show in Twickenham, outside London, will also be given away.

The collaboration is supported by a video campaign, which debuted online last week, filmed by cinematographer Darius Khondji.