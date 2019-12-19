Rag & Bone will release a limited-edition capsule collection to coincide with the year of the Metal Rat for Lunar New Year 2020, a global celebration of the beginning of the traditional Chinese calendar.

The Lunar New Year capsule acknowledges this year’s zodiac via the Pizza Rat, an Internet sensation who was originally spotted in 2015 carrying a slice of pizza through a subway stairwell. The Rat is the first of the 12-year cycle of animals that appear in the Chinese zodiac related to the Chinese calendar.

The capsule, which will be available next week, ranges in retail price from $95 for a beanie to $425 for the Micro Atlas Crossbody bag.

The iconic silhouette of the Rat with his pizza in tow is woven within an intarsia knit sweater and printed across a range of graphic T-shirts and sweatshirts. Wool beanies also bear the signature Pizza Rat pose. There is also an embossed leather coin pouch, card case and crossbody bag.

The limited-edition capsule will be available on rag-bone.com and a range of Rag & Bone stores, as well as through select wholesale partners worldwide.