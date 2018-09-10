CINEMA VERITE: Rag & Bone will unveil its latest film, “Time of Day,” Monday night on the High Line. Photographed over the course of six weeks on 16-mm. film by Greek cinematographer Thimios Bakatakis (“The Lobster” and “The Killing of a Sacred Deer”), the short coincides with the launch of the brand’s fall collection. (The brand is showing spring 2019 by appointment.)

The New York event starts at 7 p.m., and the film will be screened after sundown. It is by invitation only.

“Time of Day,” which was photographed in New York and Los Angeles, features Kate Mara, Boyd Holbrook, Pom Klementieff, Lakeith Stanfield, Reed Morano, Lake Bell, Jon Hamm and Emma Roberts. Each character was photographed by Bakatakis using available lighting and a handheld approach.

Set to an original soundtrack by Thom Yorke, a longtime brand collaborator, the film features characters in eight vignettes, each capturing a moment throughout the course of one day. While the characters appear individually, the combination of the vignettes are woven together to connect a series of events, each of which evoke characteristics of the Rag & Bone brand. The entire film was improvised by each actor.

For example, Mara steps out into New York’s First Avenue in the East Village, at the exact location where the idea of Rag & Bone was born, while Holbrook is seen finishing a night out in Williamsburg, N.Y., the neighborhood in which Rag & Bone founder Marcus Wainwright started selling the brand. Roberts is captured by Bakatakis at the Cadillac-Jack’s Motel, where she provides viewers with a sense of independence and adventure, characteristics of the Rag & Bone brand, while Bell is shown personifying the freedom of the Rag & Bone woman as she drives her own 1988 Landcruiser in a downtown Los Angeles river bed finding a place to blow off steam.

The film will launch on the brand’s web site and select media, starting in the middle of the month.