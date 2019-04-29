Rag & Bone is paying homage to the “iconic white T-shirt” with new imagery in the company’s 2019 Photo Project.

The project features Helena Christensen, musician Gabriel-Kane Day-Lewis, L.A.-based twin-sister band Say Lou Lou, and former professional skateboarder Peter Bici. The campaign images, shot by photographer Quentin De Briey, were taken against a backdrop of New York City, the brand’s headquarters.

In addition to the imagery, the cast has collaborated with Rag & Bone to produce a limited run of 100 T-shirts that will be sold through rag-bone.com and exclusively at the brand’s SoHo flagship in New York, starting May 16. The participants were asked to provide a self-captured image inspired by the attitude and feeling of New York City that will be printed on the exclusive run of T-shirts. The Ts, each selling for $150, will be produced in limited quantities. Twenty percent of sales will benefit a charity of each participant’s choice.

“Working with such an eclectic group of people on the new images gave us an opportunity to celebrate the versatility of the white T-shirt. To this day, the T-shirt is incredibly important to Rag & Bone, as we’ve worked to perfect the cut, fit, wash and fabric. Those little details can transform an icon into something truly special,” said Marcus Wainwright, founder and chief brand officer of Rag & Bone.

The company also plans to host an event at the brand’s SoHo flagship on May 16 with Wainwright, Christensen, Day-Lewis, Say Lou Lou and Bici.

The event will signal the brand’s new, customizable T-shirt printing service available for a limited time in May at stores in New York’s SoHo and London’s Sloane Square. The “iconic white T-shirt” will effectively become a blank canvas for customers to print their own original images, in real time.

In addition to the in-store appearances, Rag-bone.com will introduce customizable embroidery on a range of women’s and men’s T-shirts, starting May 16.