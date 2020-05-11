If you think you’ve been seeing more rainbows than usual since the start of the global lockdown, you’re not wrong. “Quarantine rainbows” have been popping up in the windows of homes worldwide as a way for homebound children to spread collective cheer and a message of hope. The drawings are so prevalent that Google Maps has even launched a “Rainbow Connection” map as a way to track the initiative.

Rainbow Contemporary, a new digital museum led by the former chief executive officer of Paddle8, has launched with a similar mission in mind. The creative collective — which hopes to launch a physical presence in New York City in 2021 — aims to bring joy through colorful contemporary art exhibitions while also raising money for charitable causes.

Its first effort is a capsule collection of artist T-shirts benefiting Save the Children. Colorful designs by artists FriendsWithYou, Sarah Cain, Richard Phillips, and Ryan McGinley will be available starting Thursday, May 14, through the end of June. The shirts are being sold for $45, with all proceeds going to support Save the Children’s efforts to help children affected by COVID-19. Each shirt purchase will provide one day of food — three meals — for a child in need.

