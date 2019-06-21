The pay is good at the top of Ralph Lauren Corp.

Ralph Lauren, who is executive chairman and chief creative officer, saw total compensation of $22.2 million last fiscal year, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission late Friday. That marked a modest decline from $22.6 million a year earlier.

Lauren’s take included a salary of $1.8 million and incentive pay of $9.2 million. But the biggest portion of his compensation came in the form of stock awards pegged at $11 million, although he might not receive the full value given share-price fluctuations.

The company’s president and chief executive officer, Patrice Louvet, received compensation of $13.9 million, including a salary of $1.3 million, $5.2 million in incentive pay and $7.3 million in stock awards.

That actually marked a steep decline for the ceo, who logged pay of $23.8 million the year before, his first with the company.