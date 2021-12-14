EXCLUSIVE: Ralph Lauren Expands Australian Open Partnership

SYDNEY — Ralph Lauren is upping his game at the Australian Open.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the company’s appointment as the Official Outfitter of the Australian Open, dressing up to 4,000 on-court and on-site staff, WWD can reveal Ralph Lauren has also signed on as the Official Towel Supplier for the 2022 tournament, which is due to run from Jan. 17 to 30 at Melbourne Park. Consisting of six designs, the towels will be used on court by the players and will also be available to purchase at the two on-site Ralph Lauren pop-up stores.

Looks from the Ralph Lauren Australian Open commemorative collection that will be unveiled at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January.

Also for the 2022 event, the company will launch a commemorative co-branded Ralph Lauren Australian Open Collection of polo shirts, jackets and accessories for the first time, which will be available on-site at the Ralph Lauren Australian Open pop-up stores, at Polo Ralph Lauren retail stores and on their e-commerce globally.

The collection consists of a 32-unit apparel range for men and women, an 18-unit apparel range for children, plus 10 accessories, including hats, sneakers and bags. As with the official uniforms, the company’s collection for the open incorporates sustainable materials such as recycled polyester, recycled nylon and more responsibly produced cotton.

“Ralph Lauren has defined a distinct sense of style for more than 50 years and their fresh and modern style perspective is a perfect fit for the Australian Open,” said Australian Open tournament director Craig Tiley.

Ralph Lauren’s Create-Your-Own customization program will be available exclusively on-site at the event again, offering customers the option to add their names or initials, Polo emblems and AO22 exclusives to Ralph Lauren merchandise.

One of the Ralph Lauren Australian Open towels that will be unveiled at the Australian Open in Melbourne in January 2022.

Additionally, the company is partnering with Tennis Australia on an initiative called the AO Glam Slam presented by Ralph Lauren, an international tennis tournament that has been sanctioned by Florida-based LGBTQ sports organization the Gay and Lesbian Tennis Alliance. The tournament is designed to celebrate and promote equality and diversity and its finals events will take place during the Australian Open finals weekend.

The Australian Open is the third Grand Slam tournament in the Ralph Lauren portfolio, alongside the U.S. Open and Wimbledon, for which the company became the official outfitter in 2005 and 2006, respectively.