The location has been disclosed: Ralph Lauren will celebrate the 50th anniversary of his company at Bethesda Terrace in Central Park during New York Fashion Week. Scheduled for Sept. 7, the fashion show and dinner will benefit the Central Park Conservancy.

Lauren, a native New Yorker, chose Central Park as the setting for his 40th anniversary event at the Conservatory Garden in 2008, which included a runway show and black-tie candlelit garden party for 400. The Central Park Conservancy is a private nonprofit organization responsible for restoring, managing and enhancing Central Park in partnership with the public.

The plaudits for Lauren’s major milestone have already begun. In June at the CFDA Awards, he was the recipient of the first CFDA Members Salute by fellow American designers, including Thom Browne, Michael Kors, Tommy Hilfiger, Jason Wu and Donna Karan, commemorating his career. Rizzoli published a book done in partnership with WWD, titled “WWD: Fifty Years of Ralph Lauren,” a 192-page tome of five decades of stories, photos and illustrations from the publication’s archive.