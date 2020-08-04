Summer blockbusters and the coronavirus don’t mix. But that isn’t stopping the marketing machine that is Warner Bros. and DC Comics from trying to drum up interest in some of its delayed releases.

Case in point: “Wonder Woman 1984,” the sequel starring Gal Gadot that was originally slated to come out last year, then was delayed until this summer, and now is scheduled to be released in October.

On Tuesday, Lauren by Ralph Lauren dropped a special collection of pieces inspired by the superhero that it describes as “timeless separates and effortless silhouettes that seamlessly bring the modern woman from day into evening.” That translates into cotton-blend blazers, linen pants, shirts and skirts, silk blouses and khaki shirts. The collection also features a cream-colored column gown with illusion neckline and pleated georgette cap.

The collection is being sold exclusively at Bloomingdale’s, as part of its Shop for Good campaign supporting 12 charities across the U.S. that celebrates hometown heroes fighting COVID-19.

From now through the end of the month, customers shopping in Bloomingdale’s stores and online can donate to local charities as part of their purchases.

In New York City, the campaign centers around Wonder Woman and the 59th Street flagship will feature costumes worn by the superhero in its windows as well as a photo installation where fans can strike a pose and a 1984-themed Vespa will offer free summer treats on Aug. 14 and 15.

In addition to the Lauren by Ralph Lauren collection, Bloomingdale’s will sell Wonder Woman-inspired gifts and fashion from House of Sillage fragrances and Reebok.

Lauren by Ralph Lauren is the latest brand to hop onto the Wonder Woman bandwagon: Miu Miu last month released a capsule collection of three T-shirts inspired by the superhero.