Ralph Lauren Corp. Elects Wei Zhang to Board of Directors

She is the former president of Alibaba Pictures Group.

Wei Zhang
Wei Zhang courtesy shot.

Ralph Lauren Corp. said Wednesday it has elected Wei Zhang, most recently senior adviser and prior president of Alibaba Pictures Group, to the company’s board of directors.

With the election of Zhang, Lauren’s board is now comprised of 13 directors.

“One of the many strengths of our company is the people who make up our teams, including the members of our board,” said Ralph Lauren, executive chairman and chief creative officer. “I look forward to learning from Wei, who shares a passion for storytelling, innovation and entrepreneurialism — each representing core values for our brand.”

Zhang, who was with Alibaba Group from 2008 until this year, most recently was senior adviser and president of Alibaba Pictures Group. She previously held posts within Alibaba Group as senior vice president across investment and acquisition, corporate strategy and also led Alibaba’s corporate social responsibility initiatives.

“I’ve always admired Ralph Lauren’s purpose that inspires people to dream and live the life they want to live. I look forward to joining their esteemed board of directors, supporting the iconic brand to deliver on their ‘Next Great Chapter: Accelerate’ strategy.”

Before joining Alibaba, Zhang held posts at News Corp China, CNBC China, consulting firm Bain & Co. and General Electric.

“Wei’s blend of experience and knowledge in international operations — in particular Asia, business development, media and digital transformation, make her a timely and relevant addition to the Ralph Lauren board of directors. We look forward to benefiting from her perspective as we continue on our journey to becoming the leading luxury lifestyle company and execute on our ‘Next Great Chapter: Accelerate’ strategy,” said Patrice Louvet, president and chief executive officer of Ralph Lauren Corp.

Ralph Lauren logged $6.2 billion in revenues last year. As reported, over the next three years, Lauren plans revenue to show a compounded annual growth rate in the mid- to high-single digits with operating profit growth exceeding the top-line expansion in constant currency by 2025.

