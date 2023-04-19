Ralph Lauren Brings American Touch to Milan for Design Week

MILAN — When Ralph Lauren opened its new store on Milan’s pedestrian-only, cobblestoned Via della Spiga in 2021, complete with The Bar at Ralph Lauren for casual and fine dining experiences that rapidly became a hot ticket in town, it was clear the American luxury brand was seeking to bring a touch of the American lifestyle to the city, not just fashion collections.

Now, to coincide with Salone del Mobile and Milan Design Week, that lifestyle ambition has come into further focus as the brand has covered the flagship’s five-story facade in a range of designs drawn from the Ralph Lauren Home collection’s textiles offering.

Rendered in a slightly faded, watercolor-like patchwork dominated by soft reds, pinks, dusty blues and cream, the installation builds on the themes in the home textile range.

Grouped in families, it includes Archival Florals for botanical patterns; Archival Traveler for ikat and wild animal motifs; Blue Book, dedicated to regimental stripes and nautical graphics rendered in myriad blue nuances; Linen Library, a selection of Belgium-made textiles; the very on-trend Neutrals with subtle fashion-derived patterns done in cream and ivory whites as well as black-and-white combinations, and the Palazzo range, with velvets, damask, and wool plaids, the latter further expanded in the namesake range that includes tattersall and checkered motifs.

The courtyard at The Bar at Ralph Lauren reimagined for Milan Design Week. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The courtyard area of The Bar at Ralph Lauren has also been reimagined, decked in textiles from the home range, which appear on cushions, tablecloths, lantern lamps hanging from the pergola and curtains framing it. In honor of Milan Design Week, The Bar has also introduced a new cocktail to its list, called RL and made with a lavender-infused gin sour.

A gelato cart run by Milan’s well-known Gelateria Umberto 1934 and café tables dot Via della Spiga, where the brand also runs a childrenswear store equipped with a lemonade stand throughout the week.