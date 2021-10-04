Ralph Lauren Expands MLB Collection With Limited-edition Capsule

Just in time for the postseason, Ralph Lauren is expanding its partnership with Major League Baseball.

On Oct. 7 the brand will launch Polo Ralph Lauren x MLB, which it describes as a fall capsule with “extremely limited distribution” for the Yankees, Dodgers and Red Sox. The collection consists of an edited assortment of wool baseball jackets with leather piecing, fleece hoodies and joggers, as well as a canvas and leather tote, all in black-on-black colorways.

In 2018 Ralph Lauren, a lifelong baseball fan, threw out the first pitch at a Yankees game to commemorate his brand’s 50th anniversary. In conjunction with that, his company created a Polo x Yankees collection that included a Ralph 50th logo Wilson leather mitt, a New Era and “RL 50” logo hat, a Rawlings baseball with a pony logo and an embroidered Ralph Lauren satin baseball jacket. The collection sold out almost immediately, leading the company to expand its partnership with MLB to include polo shirts, jackets, sweatshirts and New Era caps for adults and children as well as special team-themed Polo Bear polos and sweatshirts for the Yankees, Dodgers, Cubs and Cardinals.

This capsule introduces the Red Sox to the assortment, which the brand said is more directional with a modern design aesthetic incorporating a luxe fashion sensibility and everyday comfort.

The collections will be available for purchase starting Oct. 7 on The Polo App in North America, in select specialty stores, mlbshop.com, the MLB flagship in New York City, select stadium stores and Ralph Lauren stores globally, select wholesale stores in the EU, The Polo App in the UK, as well as on ralphlauren.com in Asia.