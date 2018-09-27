Ralph Lauren is expanding its Pink Pony Collection.

The line contributes to the Pink Pony Fund, which supports programs for cancer diagnosis, treatment and after care.

This year, the women’s, men’s and kids’ line, which launches today, will feature a larger collection that comes in a fresh light pink. Central to the assortment is the new “Live Love” graphic T-shirt and 100 percent of sales from the T-shirt will be donated to the Pink Pony Fund. The line also includes Polo staples ranging from shirts and rugbys to fleece crewnecks and hoodies. New this season is a customization program with varsity-inspired patch options. Globally, 25 percent of the sale of each item in the Pink Pony collection will go to an international network of cancer charities.

The line, which retails from $35 to $798, is available globally at select Ralph Lauren stores, on its e-commerce site and at Macy’s.