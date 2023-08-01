Ralph Lauren to Sell Physical Version of Fortnite Boot

Ralph Lauren is expanding its relationship with Fortnite.

On Thursday, the company will launch an immersive branded world, called “Race to Greatness,” on the gaming site that will feature a Polo x Fornite PWing Boot that will be offered for sale. Last November Ralph Lauren created a line of clothing that was sold on the site, but now it has created a game as well as a physical version of the boot.

Inspired by the digital boot from the original Polo Stadium Collection that debuted last fall, the boot will be available for purchase on the Ralph Lauren site the same day the game debuts. The midsole molded “fins” on the boot were inspired by the jet pack glider from the original Polo Stadium Collection digital outfit.

As part of the Race to Greatness, a Polo Pony-shaped island — Ralph Lauren’s first digital landscape designed exclusively for Fortnite — has been created. It offers three distinct topographies — Ralph’s Airplane Hangar, the Rocky Mountains and Grand Forests — that were inspired by the designer’s personal home and garage as well as his previous collections, runway shows and home collection. There are RL-CF1 chairs, a Langham desk and Fulton pendants on the glossy black floors designed to mimic those in Lauren’s New York apartment, and hanging light fixtures modeled after those in his garage.

Both apparel and a boot will be available for sale. Courtesy of Ralph Lauren

The Summit Building, inspired by the “P” of the brand’s P-Wing logo, showcases the Polo x Fortnite P-Wing Boot enclosed in glass. Only 300 pairs are being produced and they will retail for $250. In addition, for the first two weeks of August, the Stadium collection of apparel and cosmetics will be re-released in the Fortnite Item Shop.

To promote the launch, Ralph Lauren will hold a global livestream event streamed exclusively on Twitch on Thursday at 4:30 p.m. ET allowing users to interact for two hours with top gamers. It will be hosted by SypherPK, and will feature interviews, interactive games and challenges with streamers and e-sports stars including LetShe, Gotaga, Tubbo, Hikakim and Deansocool, many of who will be wearing Polo both virtually and physically.

“Race to Greatness” was built using Fortnite’s Creative toolset and Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).