‘TIS THE SEASON: Ralph Lauren continues its 50th anniversary celebration, this time at Fred Segal’s Sunset Boulevard store for a pop-up, which launched Monday.

The brand is the latest to occupy the retailer’s dedicated pop-up and event space, which will be filled with winter fun for the next seven weeks.

“Our idea was we really wanted to bring a winter wonderland to L.A.,” said Fred Segal president John Frierson.

The 1,500-square-foot space brings in birch trees and fireplaces to re-create the ski-lodge feel. Merchandise on offer includes Ralph Lauren’s Downhill Skier collection for men and boys in addition to holiday product for men, women and home.

Ralph Lauren follows a number of pop-ups within the Fred Segal store, which has also been a temporary home to Browns, Madeworn and Band of Outsiders.

Frierson said the dedicated space with a constantly rotating lineup of brands was part of a bid to get people to linger longer.

“We think of it as programming,” Frierson said. “Fred Segal’s not a traditional retailer. We don’t just buy and sell goods. So we’ve always had this idea that we were creating a destination and experience for people across the store and that’s why we’ve always had hair salons and wine stores and things that were nontraditional in the store. It’s not a new game for us, but we think of it as creating programming people want to come see and touch. And if they’re doing that, they’re likely to shop.”

The festive decor is good timing as retailers ready for Black Friday weekend and the start of the holiday selling season. Fred Segal has largely stayed away from the promotional hysteria surrounding the holidays, Frierson said, pointing out the retailer will not go on sale later this week.

“It’s not really what we’re about,” he said. “We’re going to have a really fun time and a fun event in the store because it’s a holiday, but we’re not going to have merchandise on sale.”