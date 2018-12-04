RAIN CHECK: The ripples of France’s anti-government protests have reached across the Atlantic.

Ralph Lauren was due to be decorated as an Officer of the Legion of Honor by French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday, but the ceremony has been postponed until early next year due to the tense political climate, as the government seeks to defuse several weeks of violent protests over declining living standards.

The brand sent out a brief advisory to guests, saying it would advise them of the new date in due course. Lauren is expected to be the guest of honor at a gala dinner at the Château de Versailles on Tuesday held by the French-American Foundation to mark the 50th anniversary of his brand.

Lauren was made a Knight of the Legion of Honor by France in 2010 in recognition of his contributions as a designer, business leader and philanthropist.

France faces “serious and ongoing” economic fallout after a third weekend of antigovernment protests led to scenes of violence and ransacking not seen since the May 1968 student riots, according to officials.

Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said mass retailers have seen a 15 to 25 percent cumulative drop in sales due to the ongoing protests by demonstrators in reflective safety vests — known as “gilets jaunes” — who have blocked roads and vandalized stores, causing foot traffic to plummet during the crucial holiday spending season.