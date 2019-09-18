TV Trivia Time: Where did Rachel Green, Jennifer Aniston’s character in “Friends,” work for five years? Answer: Ralph Lauren. The designer even made a cameo appearance in one episode standing next to an obviously star-struck Aniston in an elevator.

To commemorate the brand’s role in the series — and the 25th anniversary of the start of the seminal show — Ralph Lauren has partnered with Warner Bros. Consumer Products to create a curated Wear to Work collection based on the Rachel Green character.

The collection of styles for the working woman consists of pieces from the Polo and Lauren Ralph Lauren collections and includes wool suits and turtlenecks in updated shapes and silhouettes, including trousers in black leather; midi- or miniskirts in suede, leather and plaid, and jackets in velvet, faux leopard fur and purple shearling. Tradition is also well represented through the addition of pin-striped suits, crested blazers, and equestrian-inspired accessories in navy and orange color-blocking with pops of leopard. Most of the pieces retail for around $150 and up.

The collection will be showcased at Bloomingdale’s on Sept. 21 and 22 when shoppers at the 59th Street flagship can stop by for a complimentary cup of coffee at a replica of Central Perk, where Rachel, Phoebe, Monica, Joey, Chandler and Ross hung out. Located in the retailer’s Studio 59 space, the content creation hub has been transformed into the show’s signature coffee shop, complete with the famous orange couch.

Starting today and continuing through Sept. 27, shoppers can also visit the store’s third floor to see a re-creation of Rachel’s office and a different section of Central Perk. Every two weeks, these installations will travel to a different Bloomingdale’s location including White Plains, N.Y., Bergen County, N.J., Aventura, Fla., and the soon-to-open Norwalk, Conn., store.

“Bloomingdale’s goes beyond great fashion by offering in-store activations driven by pop culture and creating a memorable shopping experience for our customers,” said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer. “This Ralph Lauren partnership gives people the chance to relive one of television’s most beloved series in our stores with immersive sets inspired by the show.”

The collection will be available globally in select Ralph Lauren retail stores and on RalphLauren.com beginning Sept. 18.