Ralph Lauren and G2 Esports Create Capsule Collection

Ralph Lauren is furthering its stake in the gaming world with a new collaboration.

The brand is partnering with G2 Esports, a European entertainment and gaming company. The partnership is anchored by a fashion collection, which is comprised of T-shirts, polo shirts, hoodies, tracksuits and baseball caps designed with a cobranded Ralph Lauren and G2 Esports crest.

The partnership also makes Ralph Lauren the official outfitter of the G2 Esports team, which will wear the capsule collection. G2 Esports’ League of Legends team will debut the collection during the LEC Summer Finals, which kicks off in Berlin on Saturday.

“We are really excited to announce this collection with Ralph Lauren,” said G2 Esports chief operating officer Sabrina Ratih. “At G2, partnerships are all about creating better experiences and offerings for the consumer, bringing fans closer to the brand and attracting new audiences. This collaboration does all of that and more.”

Styles from Ralph Lauren and G2 Esports’ collection. Courtesy of G2 Esports

The partnership with G2 Esports is Ralph Lauren’s latest venture in the gaming world. In October, the brand teamed with video game Fortnite on a digital apparel and accessories collection, as well as a physical apparel collection. For the collection, Ralph Lauren changed up its well-known Polo Pony logo, replacing it with Fortnite’s signature llama.

In 2021, Ralph Lauren made two forays into the metaverse. The brand collaborated with 3D avatar platform Zepeto in August, where the brand created a fashion collection for Zepeto’s virtual world and then teamed with online gaming platform Roblox in December to create a winter-themed virtual fashion collection.

Ralph Lauren’s capsule collection with G2 Esports will be available on G2 Esports’ website starting Saturday.