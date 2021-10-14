×
Ralph Lauren, Hiro Team on Tokyo Stadium Capsule

The line is a reboot of the brand's collection created for the 1992 Olympics.

Tokyo Stadium Collection
Looks from the Tokyo Stadium Collection.

Ralph Lauren has long been popular in Japan and is now partnering with Hiro, the founder of LDH Japan and former leader of the boy band Exile, on an exclusive limited-edition capsule collection.

The Tokyo Stadium Collection is a contemporary reboot of original Polo Stadium Collection from 1992, but with a modern Japanese pop culture sensibility. It features sport references such as tank tops and crossbody bags featuring runners’ bibs and the 1992 date, alongside Japanese symbols, silhouettes and bold colors that also speak to the ’90s club scene in the country.

Tokyo Stadium Collection
The campaign was shot in Tokyo.

The unisex collection of apparel and accessories includes a full-zip outerwear jacket, tank tops, shorts, tear-away pants, utility vests, anoraks, polos and a hoodie. Accessories include a five-panel cap, a waist pack, wristbands, totes, socks and a bucket hat. The collection will retail for $25 to $495.

The campaign, which was entirely shot in Tokyo, features both Hiro and the current leader of Exile, Akira, who has long been a Ralph Lauren ambassador.

The collection will launch on Oct. 21 and be available on the Polo App and on Goat in the U.S. and U.K., as well as at the LDH store in Japan and other select retailers globally.

