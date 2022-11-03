×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Celine Is Getting a Big Jump on Fall 2023

Fashion

Rihanna Reveals Exclusive Photos of Upcoming Savage x Fenty Fashion Show

Business

Roblox, Parsons Partner on Metaverse Curriculum

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Print and digital ads, store events and a charitable component will all be featured starting Thursday.

Ralph Lauren's holiday campaign.
A look from Ralph Lauren's holiday campaign. courtesy

Ralph Lauren is embracing togetherness for the upcoming holiday season.

On Thursday, the company will launch “The Gift of Togetherness,” a campaign featuring well-known faces Shalom Harlow, Tyson Beckford, Lucky Blue Smith and others.

The campaign is intended to highlight the brand’s “core values of togetherness and timelessness, inspiring everyone to come together to celebrate one another,” the company said.

The campaign, which features key looks from the brand in black or white with pops of red, was shot inside a New York apartment and shows friends enjoying a holiday party.

Related Galleries

The campaign will be used in both print and digital channels.

The campaign was shot by Alasdair McLellan and Zackery Michael and also features Lulu Tenney, Amane Taniguchi, Sacha Quenby, Mariam de Vinzelle, Andreea Diaconu, Ella Rattigan, Coralie Jean-Francois, Hamid Onifadé, Daryl Dismond, Jeenu Mahadevan, Dae Na, Simon Nessman and James Turlington.

In addition to the campaign, which will run in print, on digital channels as well as outdoor ads, the Ralph Lauren app will feature a special a “7 Days, 7 Drops” promotion the first week in December when vintage skiwear, limited-edition snowboards, skis and posters will be available for purchase. The company’s stores around the world will also get into the holiday spirit. In New York, shoppers will be offered complimentary treats and custom illustrations, while the Ginza flagship in Tokyo, Japan, will install a pop-up ice skating rink and London’s Bond Street flagship will host musical performances.

The holiday collection is centered around black and white with pops of red.

The company is showing its philanthropic side during the holiday season by donating 100 percent of the purchase price of its Pink Pony oxford shirts or fleece hoodies and 25 percent of the purchase price of the Pink Pony cashmere hoodie to the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation or a network of international cancer charities.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With New ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad