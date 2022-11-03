Ralph Lauren to Celebrate the Holidays With ‘Togetherness’ Campaign

Ralph Lauren is embracing togetherness for the upcoming holiday season.

On Thursday, the company will launch “The Gift of Togetherness,” a campaign featuring well-known faces Shalom Harlow, Tyson Beckford, Lucky Blue Smith and others.

The campaign is intended to highlight the brand’s “core values of togetherness and timelessness, inspiring everyone to come together to celebrate one another,” the company said.

The campaign, which features key looks from the brand in black or white with pops of red, was shot inside a New York apartment and shows friends enjoying a holiday party.

The campaign will be used in both print and digital channels.

The campaign was shot by Alasdair McLellan and Zackery Michael and also features Lulu Tenney, Amane Taniguchi, Sacha Quenby, Mariam de Vinzelle, Andreea Diaconu, Ella Rattigan, Coralie Jean-Francois, Hamid Onifadé, Daryl Dismond, Jeenu Mahadevan, Dae Na, Simon Nessman and James Turlington.

In addition to the campaign, which will run in print, on digital channels as well as outdoor ads, the Ralph Lauren app will feature a special a “7 Days, 7 Drops” promotion the first week in December when vintage skiwear, limited-edition snowboards, skis and posters will be available for purchase. The company’s stores around the world will also get into the holiday spirit. In New York, shoppers will be offered complimentary treats and custom illustrations, while the Ginza flagship in Tokyo, Japan, will install a pop-up ice skating rink and London’s Bond Street flagship will host musical performances.

The company is showing its philanthropic side during the holiday season by donating 100 percent of the purchase price of its Pink Pony oxford shirts or fleece hoodies and 25 percent of the purchase price of the Pink Pony cashmere hoodie to the Pink Pony Fund of The Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation or a network of international cancer charities.