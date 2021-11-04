×
Thursday’s Digital Daily: November 4, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Gucci RTW Spring 2022

Business

Chanel Returns to International Events With Dubai Show

Fashion

Moore From L.A.: Alessandro Michele on ‘House of Gucci’ and Learning to Love Hollywood

Drone Displays Are Part of Ralph Lauren’s Holiday Campaign

The company will hold drone light shows in several cities.

Ralph Lauren holiday campaign.
A look from the Ralph Lauren holiday campaign.

Ralph Lauren is in the holiday spirit.

The company is introducing a new global campaign today designed to celebrate a return to festive dressing.

The campaign, which features the holiday collection for men, women and children, will be featured online and in stores, the latter of which will share the message through everything from specialized regional events to pop-up hospitality offerings.

This month, Ralph Lauren will host a series of holiday-themed drone light shows in select cities including San Francisco, La Jolla and Riyadh, comprised of hundreds of synchronized and illuminated drones that will create visual formations in the sky.

And then in December, the company’s Polo brand will be featured in a mobile pop-up shop that will go on the road to key cities to offer customized gifts from the brand’s Create-Your-Own program. The brand will be offering insulated outerwear pieces that are sustainable — they are made from recycled nylon and polyester as well as recycled down alternative insulation — and fully customizable. Other key gift choices will include Polo shirts and cable-knit cashmere sweaters.

Ralph Lauren holiday campaign.
The Ralph Lauren holiday collection features men’s, women’s and children’s wear.

The company’s stores around the world will get into the action with elaborate facades created in New York, London, Paris and Munich. Inside, Ralph’s Coffee trikes will offer treats and hot chocolate, and customers will be offered rides to select stores in complimentary branded cars. Gift-wrapping services will also be available.

Customers who are not near a physical store can take part in the RL Virtual Experience, a hybrid digital shopping experience where they can virtually visit into the company’s flagships in New York, Beverly Hills, Paris and Hong Kong to shop the holiday collection as well as vintage pieces.

And on the Polo App in the U.S., 7 Days, 7 Decks will offer seven limited-edition skateboard decks featuring the Polo Bear, dropping during the first week of December.

