Ralph Lauren Celebrates Miami Design District Store

Ralph Lauren toasted its new Miami Design District concept store with a cocktail party at a private waterfront residence in North Miami on Wednesday night. The brand brought its luxury “coastal living” aesthetic to the estate, outfitting poolside wicker lounge chairs with “RL” embroidered pillows and towels from Ralph Lauren Home.

Guests included Melissa Barrera, Joan Smalls, Lily Aldridge, Noah Beck, Diana Silvers, Claire Holt and Camila Coelho. The evening also featured a performance by “In the Heights” star Leslie Grace.

The Design District store, which opened several weeks ago, offers the men’s Purple Label and women’s Collection, along with handbags and accessories exclusive to the Design District. In a nod to Miami’s status as the “crypto capital,” the boutique partnered with Web3 platform Poolsuite, and accepts cryptocurrency as payment through a partnership with BitPay.

Joan Smalls and Lily Aldridge attend the Ralph Lauren Celebration for the Miami Design District store opening. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) Getty Images

Diana Silvers and Melissa Barrera (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images) Getty Images