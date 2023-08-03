PETA Presses Ralph Lauren on Cashmere

Having more or less won the fight against fur in fashion, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is coming for cashmere, the production of which it says involves the inhumane treatment of goats.

As part of that effort, the animal rights group submitted a question at the Ralph Lauren Corp. annual meeting, held virtually on Thursday.

“Ralph Lauren Corporation pledges to offer timeless designs created through responsible sourcing,” PETA said. “The company believes that true luxury encompasses how a product was made. Based on the findings of PETA Asia’s recent investigation into the cashmere industry sourcing practices, the organization raises concerns regarding responsible cashmere. The question is, when will Ralph Lauren embrace its own definition of true luxury and drop cashmere?”

Katie Ioanilli, chief global impact and communications officer, said the company is “very clear on how we treat animals in our supply chain.”

“Our policy commits us to the respectful treatment of animals, which we believe together with other practices can contribute to species conservation and the protection of ecosystems,” Ioanilli said. “We are aware of the PETA report. We, along with other Sustainable Fiber Alliance members, await additional information that would better help us assess the situation and if appropriate to take action.”

The rest of the meeting was made up of more routine corporate matters and an overview of the business, which has been able to keep steadily moving its prices higher despite a mixed up economy.

Ralph Lauren, executive chairman, said: “I am proud and encouraged by the performance our team delivered this year even with all the challenges around the world. More importantly, I believe we have created the right foundation to continue building the future of our company.”