Ralph Lauren, Reem Acra Attend White House State Dinner for India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi

First Lady Jill Biden didn’t just wear a Ralph Lauren gown to Thursday night’s state dinner in honor of India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi — the designer was invited to the black-tie affair as well.

Decked out in a tuxedo and New Balance sneakers, the New York-born and -bred Lauren clued in reporters to the fact that he designed the first lady’s gown en route to the elegant seated dinner in the East Wing, according to a White House pool report. A White House official later confirmed Lauren was the designer of her gown. But Lauren wasn’t about to share any details about his shimmery emerald-colored evening dress before the big reveal. The pool reporter said, “Asked if he wanted to give a preview of the dress, Lauren quipped with a smile, ‘No.’”

He wasn’t the only designer among the 400 guests dining at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue — Reem Acra also made the cut. Both designers played leading roles when the first couple’s granddaughter, Naomi, was married at the White House last year. Lauren designed the extravagant wedding gown that the bride wore for the South Lawn ceremony and Acra created the slimming, strapless dress she wore for the evening reception. Lauren has dressed the first lady for numerous momentous occasions including President Joe Biden’s 2021 inauguration ceremony and, more recently, for King Charles III’s coronation in May.

With a population of 1.4 billion, India undoubtedly remains a big business opportunity for many American brands. To highlight the alliance between the two countries, flags from each country were flown Thursday night and the decor and color scheme were inspired by the peacock — India’s national bird. To appeal to Modi’s vegetarianism, chef Nina Curtis prepared a largely plant-based menu although fish was an entrée option.

Other state dinner guests included tennis standout Billie Jean King, M. Night Shyamalan, Apple’s Tim Cook, Huma Abedin, U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, Hunter Biden, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and James Murdoch.