Ralph Lauren to Offer Full Scholarship to Marist Fashion Student

Ralph Lauren is extending its commitment to the next generation of fashion students.

The company is establishing a new design scholarship program at Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, that will award a fashion student $100,000 in scholarship funds over four years.

The Ralph Lauren Design Scholars Program is intended to provide opportunity and access for underrepresented design students at the college starting with the 2024-25 academic year.

The applicants are chosen by fashion faculty and staff and must have a high GPA and demonstrate a need for financial assistance.

In addition to the scholarship, the student will receive mentorship and development opportunities as part of the summer internship program held at Ralph Lauren’s corporate offices.

This program builds on a previous collaboration between Marist and Ralph Lauren that allowed underrepresented high school students to take pre-college classes at Marist’s Poughkeepsie campus. Four New York City high school students received full scholarships to attend the classes during the summer months.

“This pledge from one of the world’s most influential fashion companies will give a new student each year a unique and invaluable opportunity,” said designer John Bartlett, who serves as fashion program director at Marist. “Marist’s fashion program has established a national reputation for providing students with cutting-edge, hands-on learning experiences and convenient access and career connections to the global fashion hub of New York City.”

“Diversity and inclusivity are not only important values, but they are also essential for driving innovation and progress,” said Dr. Edward Antonio, vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion at Marist. “This scholarship opportunity represents two important things — access to a Marist education and a significant step toward creating a more equitable and diverse fashion industry. We are thrilled to offer this opportunity to students facing financial barriers.”

Marist’s fashion program, within the School of Communication and the Arts, prepares students for a wide range of fashion careers, including merchandising, product development, retailing, operations, fashion promotion and event production.