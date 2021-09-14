Ralph Lauren Shoots Fall Campaign in Milan

Ralph Lauren made the leap across the pond for his fall 2021 advertising campaign.

The women’s and the men’s Purple Label collection were photographed in Milan, one of the designer’s favorite places.

“There is something about Milan that touches me — the romance of winding cobbled streets, the rich patina of ancient facades and wrought-iron balconies, the mystery of hidden courtyards and small cafés, the sound of bells marking the time of day and a way of living that moves at a slightly slower, more personal pace,” he said. “These are the things woven together that inspired the special character, elegance and sophisticated charm of my fall collections for women and men — a modern tradition of timeless style to celebrate today.”

The still images and a campaign video were shot in the cobblestone streets of the city, and are intended to encapsulate the spirit of the collections through the lens of the Milanese lifestyle. The season’s collections celebrate the city’s influence in fine tailoring through a mix of modern sportswear and heritage suits.

Looks from the Purple Label campaign.

In addition, the campaign serves as the introduction of a new collection of accessories under the name of The Welington Collection, which is inspired by the equestrian heritage of the brand. It includes women’s and men’s handbags, shoes, belts, small leather goods, watches and jewelry.

The campaign launches today and will be featured print and digital outlets globally, as well as on the Ralph Lauren digital platforms.