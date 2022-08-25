×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: August 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Richemont, Farfetch Shares Climb on YNAP Deal

Fashion

Cara Delevingne and Karl Lagerfeld Had So Much in Common

Fashion

WWD Launches WWD Store

Ralph Lauren Announces Southern California Location for Spring 2023 Runway Show

The designer is holding his first West Coast fashion show in the former estate of an early 20th-century railroad baron.

Ralph Lauren on the runway at
Ralph Lauren taking a bow after a runway show. Robert Mitra/WWD

For his first West Coast runway show, Ralph Lauren revealed he will be holding his spring 2023 event at the expansive Huntington Museum and Gardens just outside Los Angeles in a well-to-do suburb.

The Oct.13 evening show will highlight both the men’s and women’s collections, according to a statement from Ralph Lauren Corp. No further details were revealed except to say the fashion experience will be uniquely Ralph Lauren.

The Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens, as it is formally called, encompasses 120 acres in the tony suburb of San Marino and comprise the former estate of railroad baron Henry Huntington and his wife, Arabella. The vast botanical collection spanning the complex includes a Japanese garden, a Chinese garden, a large rose garden and the Shakespeare garden with plants cultivated in England during William Shakespeare’s time.

Related Galleries

The former Huntington mansion, built at the beginning of the 20th century, is now filled with artwork, including Thomas Gainsborough’s “The Blue Boy” and Thomas Lawrence’s “Pinkie.”

Lauren’s last fashion show in March was held in a museum, too. At the Museum of Modern Art in New York, a gallery was transformed into a replica of the designer’s Fifth Avenue apartment and guests were invited to see his fall 2022 collection. It was Lauren’s first show in three years.

Ralph Lauren has been in the news lately for creating three different bridal gowns for Jennifer Lopez, who, in a more formal second wedding ceremony this month, married fellow actor Ben Affleck at his 87-acre compound on Hampton Island Preserve in Georgia.

Southern California in recent years has been the site for several designer fashion shows that normally would have taken place in New York or Europe. The temperate climate is perfect for outdoor runway shows. The number of Hollywood celebrities who live in the area make for a star-filled audience.

In May, Louis Vuitton designer Nicholas Ghesquière chose the seaside Salk Institute in La Jolla, California, as the location to unveil his resort 2023 collection, capturing stunning looks among the Brutalist architecture highlighted at sunset. That same month, Dior’s men’s artistic director Kim Jones closed down part of Venice Beach to show the brand’s men’s resort collection.

Last November, Gucci closed off part of Hollywood Boulevard and staged a show in the street in front of the 1920s-era El Capitan theater, unveiling the Italian company’s spring 2022 rtw collection.

Walking the show were celebrities including Jared Leto, Macauley Culkin and Naomi Campbell. In the audience were entertainment stars including Billie Eilish, Diane Keaton, Salma Hayek, Serena Williams, Tracee Ellis Ross and Sienna Miller.

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ralph Lauren to Show Runway Collection

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad