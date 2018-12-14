Ralph Lauren teamed up with a host of influencers for its latest holiday shopping campaign, tapping Emmy Rossum, Cameron Dallas, Iman, Taylor Hill, Olivia Palermo, Johannes Huebl the Shibutani siblings Alex and Maia to curated their own holiday shopping lists. The campaign then kicked off at the brand’s Beverly Hills flagship with a party Thursday night hosted by Rachel Zoe and Nate Berkus. Other guests included Kelly Sawyer, Elizabeth Chambers, Caroline Vreeland, Candice Nelson and David Lauren.

“They asked me to host along with Nate and to work on a gift guide for them, which of course was not hard at all since we are such a Ralph family and always have been,” said Zoe of the campaign, which she shot in Central Park. “It’s fun to help people navigate shopping. Men are the most challenging to buy for because they are so particular about what they want or don’t want but a guy is always happy to see a Ralph Lauren shopping bag. You can’t go wrong with a big Navajo cardigan or a shearling bomber. Or a holiday scented candle.”

Said Berkus, “I always appreciate giving and receiving things of quality that won’t go out of style, like a shearling jacket or handsome piece of leather luggage. The best gifts are ones that are well-crafted and stand the test of time.”

Model Hill, who is the face of the Romance fragrance, said, “Romance is the perfect holiday scent for parties and romantic nights in, and my go-to uniform for family time in Colorado is a shawl-collar cardigan and cowboy boots.”

Cameron Dallas is also a mountain lover, noting, “I love traveling for the holidays, going snowboarding and spending time with friends and family. It’s what the holidays are all about. A cashmere sweater or cool hoodie are perfect for hanging out after a day on the mountain.”

But as Olivia Palermo sees it, “Feeling festive is all about the details, and nothing says the holidays more than cozy knits and beautiful jewel embellishments.”