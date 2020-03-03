Add Ralph Lauren to the list of companies that are canceling events due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Lauren said Tuesday night it has decided to cancel its April fashion show, which was planned for an unspecified location in New York.

“In light of the ongoing uncertainties related to the novel coronavirus around the world, we have decided to cancel our fall 2020 show as a precautionary measure and out of respect for our teams, partners and consumers. Our primary focus remains on their health and safety,” said a Ralph Lauren spokesman.

As reported, Lauren didn’t participate in New York Fashion Week in February and had instead decided to show separately in late April. Lauren had been on the “see-now-buy-now schedule” since September 2016, and he was planning to get out of that rhythm and routine and show fall 2020 in April.

WWD reported this week that Gucci decided to cancel its cruise 2021 fashion show that was slated for San Francisco on May 18. The decision follows Prada’s move to postpone its cruise show, which had been scheduled for May 21 in Tokyo. Several trade shows, from Mido and the Salone del Mobile in Milan to Cosmoprof in Bologna, Watches & Wonders in Geneva and Baselworld, have also postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Meantime, Chanel is still headed to the island of Capri on May 7, and Dior on May 9 to Lecce, located in the region of Puglia. Max Mara is showing in Saint Petersburg on May 25.