RELATIVELY SPEAKING: Ralph Lauren celebrated the 50th anniversary of his brand last fall with a Central Park fashion show highlighting the diversity of the American family. Giving that concept a forward spin, the company has unveiled a global advertising campaign flagged as “Family is who you love.”

Meant to be testimony to togetherness and unity, the images and video feature eight different multicultural groups that each represent modern families. Same-sex couples, intergenerational families and chosen families are all in the mix. As the tag line suggests, the idea is that family is defined by who you love. Chief marketing officer Jonathan Bottomley said, “The 50th anniversary show was a representation of how the brand spans generations and celebrates family. We felt that message was just as relevant for the show as it was for this campaign. While family, love and inclusion have always been the core values that underpin the brand, they’re particularly resonant with our consumer today.”

All of the models who are featured in the new campaign are real families, and many walked in the designer’s Central Park show. One newcomer to this worldwide creative effort is photographer Pamela Hanson, who has done her first campaign for the company. She has taken a closer look at the Lauren family, having photographed them for a recent Town & Country cover. Shot in Santa Barbara, Calif., the new Ralph Lauren campaign zeroes in on the various family units at ease on the beach and at play outdoors on an expansive lawn, among other inviting settings.

Executives at Ralph Lauren declined to disclose the media buy other than to say it is “a significant global spend” that will include new digital and social media platforms. Running through June in international markets, the “Family is who you love” campaign includes outdoor, print, digital and social media placements as well as on RalphLauren.com. Regarding the new digital and social platforms, Bottomley said, “For us, it’s about meeting the consumers where they are, whether that’s Instagram in North America and Europe or WeChat in China or Line in Japan. These channels will continue to evolve and we will shift our channel mix to align. But ultimately what’s most important is creating the best content to tell our story, whatever the channel.”