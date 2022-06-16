×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: June 16, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Meet Han Chong and Roland Mouret, Fashion’s Hottest New Power Couple

Men's

Christie’s ‘Six Rings’ Auction Kicks Off Sneakers, Streetwear Vertical

Business

Neiman Marcus Group Tracking Business Above Pre-COVID-19 Levels

Ralph’s Back at Wimbledon, Josephine Baker Gets Her Own Show

Ralph Lauren is dressing the staff at the Wimbledon tennis championships for the 17th year in a row, while the iconic Josephine Baker is the focus of an exhibition in France.

By
Jean E. Palmieri, Rebecca Kleinman
Plus Icon
Ralph Lauren's uniforms for Wimbledon.
The ball boys and girls will be wearing Polo shirts. JAMES HARVEY KELLY

RALPH ON THE COURT: The support staff at Wimbledon will be well dressed again this year, thanks to Ralph Lauren.

For 17 consecutive years, the company has been the Official Outfitter of The Championships, Wimbledon in partnership with The All England Lawn Tennis Club and has dressed the chair umpires, line umpires, ball boys and girls. This year marks the 100th anniversary of the Centre Court in its current location on Church Road in southwest London.

For this year’s tournament, which begins on June 27 and runs through July 10, the uniforms are inspired by the elevated sense of style that some of the spectators bring to the event, the company said. Case in point: the chair umpires will be wearing belted back sport coats lined with a commemorative Ralph Lauren-designed signature Wimbledon print that includes both the Polo Ralph Lauren and Wimbledon emblems. It will be paired with a wide Bengal stripe shirt that includes recycled materials and either white trousers or a white skirt with pearl buttons.

Related Galleries

Ball boys and girls will wear a Ralph Lauren Polo shirt in a navy blue and white wide stripe that includes recycled material and incorporates stretch, moisture-wicking properties and UV protection. Line umpires will sport navy cardigans featuring a white and Wimbledon green striped cuff detail that includes recycled Coolmax fibers.

Whenever possible, the uniforms feature products made with recycled materials and other fabrics that take the community and environment into consideration.

Ralph Lauren's umpire uniforms for Wimbledon.
The line umpires will sport cardigans at the event. JAMES HARVEY KELLY

Gus Henderson, commercial director at Wimbledon, said: “This is a special year for the All England Club as we mark the centenary of Centre Court on Church Road. To coincide with this milestone, we are delighted that all our on-court officials, ball boys and girls will be wearing newly designed uniforms produced by our partner, Polo Ralph Lauren. Given our organization’s commitment to be ‘environment positive’ by 2030, it is fantastic to see Polo Ralph Lauren is prioritizing environmental sustainability in the production of the on-court uniforms for Wimbledon.” — JEAN E. PALMIERI

ALL ABOUT JOSEPHINE: Before Beyoncé and a host of other Black entertainers to hit the big time, Josephine Baker reigned supreme. But not many young people know about the Missourian who rose from poverty to fame in the Roaring ’20s, a staggering accomplishment for a Black woman at the time. So a new exhibit near her longtime home in France hopes to reintroduce her.

On view at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac through Sept. 10, “Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” tells her story through 200 pieces, including her personal haute couture, photos and documents, as well as sets the stage for the first museum dedicated to the stage and screen icon, outspoken activist and civil rights pioneer, which debuts here in 2025.

Baker is having a moment. Last year she became the first Black woman to be entombed in Paris’ Panthéon. Janelle Monáe stars as her in A24’s upcoming series “De La Resistance,” whose co-executive producer Damien Lewis’ book “The Flame of Resistance: The Untold Story of Josephine Baker’s Secret War” was published in May.

“Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” exhibit at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac,
“Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” exhibit at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac. Mikael Benard/Courtesy Photo

“She’s a figure of courage who speaks to today’s people,” said exhibition curator Florence Müller, who recently departed her post as Denver Art Museum’s Avenir Foundation Curator of Textile Art and Fashion for independent projects. “When I gave [actress] Yara Shahidi a tour of the Dior exhibit at the Brooklyn Museum and we arrived at the portion about famous women he dressed, she said Baker was her inspiration.”

Many of the Baker exhibit’s pieces come from the private collection of exhibition artistic directors Nathalie Elmaleh and Laurent Teboul, one of the largest worldwide according to Müller. They loaned a silk velvet evening gown by Jean Patou, the oldest known existing dress of hers. Since they only had the jacket for her 1951 Balmain suit that she wore several times on tour, including to Japan, Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing replicated a new haute couture skirt based on an archival sketch.

“He [Rousteing] identifies with her, since they have much in common. He’s Black, from a poor background and is adopted — Baker adopted 12 children from many countries and all races who were known as her ‘rainbow tribe,’” said Müller.

“Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” exhibit at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac,
“Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” exhibit at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac. Mikael Benard/Courtesy Photo

Another Balmain ensemble with sequins and feathers dates to her 1964 performance at Carnegie Hall. Baker’s personal belongings, like her pet cheetah Chiquita’s collar, are complemented by looks from 20th-century designers she favored, such as Jeanne Lanvin and Paul Poiret. The Azzedine Alaïa Foundation and the Peter Lindbergh Foundation respectively loaned dresses and photographs from an Italian Vogue shoot of Naomi Campbell hamming it up as an homage to Baker.

“Naomi really nailed it. Like Josephine, she has a sculptural body with elongated muscles and has posed a lot nude and half-nude. They are both proud of their bodies,” said Müller, of the comparison to Baker’s shocking performances during the “Revue Nègre” in Paris in the ’20s. “But it wasn’t the nudity that shocked people — many musical dancers were half-naked then. It was the way she danced her ‘danse sauvage.’ You see a freedom on stage.”

“Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” exhibit at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac,
“Joséphine Baker, an extraordinary destiny” exhibit at Salle Saint-Martin in Souillac. Mikael Benard/Courtesy Photo

The exhibit also addresses Baker the businesswoman. She had a knack for inventing and marketing products like leg cream, a precursor for self-tanners. It was a major transitional shift in beauty from women protecting their lily-white skin with gloves and parasols.

“I can’t say 100 percent, but I believe she started the tanning trend and made brown skin beautiful,” said Müller.

The historical element is most moving. Baker chose a blue Dior suit for her namesake celebratory day in Harlem in 1951. She rode in a convertible during the procession and gave a civil rights speech at her luncheon. Along with a film of the event, the public can read her manuscript for the first time.

“It’s the Mona Lisa of the show. And to think that it was 12 years before the March on Washington and that she was a woman is just crazy,” said Müller, who plans to unearth more gems in anticipation that the exhibit will travel. — REBECCA KLEINMAN

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Hot Summer Bags

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ralph Lauren Back at Wimbledon, Josephine

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad