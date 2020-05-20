COFFEE ANYONE?: Ralph’s Coffee truck is traveling around to several New York City hospitals to provide complimentary La Colombe coffee and baked goods to hospital workers as a gesture of the company’s gratitude for their service.

Recently, Ralph’s Coffee truck was stationed outside the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Care Center and will continue to visit additional hospitals within the New York metro area over the next several weeks.

In addition, Ralph Lauren Corp. said Wednesday that it is donating about 1.5 million clothing products to support hundreds of thousands of frontline workers and families in need worldwide. The items include loungewear, a well as sweatshirts, sweatpants, T-shirts and sweaters. They will be donated through charity networks as well as many of the company’s longstanding Pink Pony partners focused on cancer care.

This donation builds on the Ralph Lauren Corporate Foundation’s $10 million commitment to support COVID-19 relief, as previously reported.