Ramy Brook Enters Activewear in Partnership With Wolven

Ramy Brook is entering the activewear space with a new collaboration with Wolven.

On Thursday, the two brands will introduce a five-piece capsule including a bra top, skirt, legging and jogger. The Ramy Brooke x Wolven collection features two vibrant prints from Ramy Brook’s summer collection, inspired by Hawaii.

“I couldn’t be more excited about our collaboration with Wolven. As someone who prioritizes fitness in my daily routine, I’m excited to incorporate these pieces into my everyday look and share them with others who share a similar passion for sustainable, stylish activewear,” said Ramy Brook Sharp, founder and creative director of Ramy Brook.

“We understand that many of our customers have active lifestyles, and we’re committed to providing them with comfortable and fashionable clothing that they can wear both during and after their workouts. With this collection, our aim is to create versatile pieces that seamlessly blend style and function, allowing our customers to feel their best no matter where they go. We’re excited to see how they integrate our activewear into their pre-existing Ramy Brook wardrobe,” she added.

A skirt and bra top from the Ramy Brook x Wolven collaboration. Courtesy image from Ramy Brook.

Wolven is a community-based sustainable apparel brand focused on creating multifunctional activewear.

Kiran Jade, chief executive officer of Wolven, said, “At Wolven, we believe in working with female-founded brands to amplify each other’s core message and create a more sustainable future for fashion. We’re thrilled to collaborate with Ramy Brook and combine our unique styles to empower women to feel confident, comfortable and conscious in their clothing choices.”

Like all Wolven products, the collection is made from Oeko-Tex Certified Recycled P.E.T, an innovative, versatile vegan fabric created from recycled water bottles. The fabric is moisture wicking, odor-resistant and soft.

The collection ranges in price from $46 to $98 and will be available at RamyBrook.com and in Ramy Brook stores.