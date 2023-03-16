Ramy Brook Enters Children’s Wear Category

Ramy Brook, the women’s contemporary firm, is getting into the children’s business.

The first collection will launch on Thursday at ramybrook.com and at Ramy Brook’s Madison Avenue boutique.

A mommy and me look from Ramy Brook.

The collection includes dresses, cover-ups and swimwear for girls ages 18 month to 12 years old. Many of the looks are matching versions of the women’s line and can be worn for mommy-and-me occasions.

The collection retails from $98 to $168.

A look from Ramy Brook’s children’s collection.

Ramy Brook has always appealed to a multigenerational customer, and designing for both moms and their daughters has always been one of founder and chief creative officer Ramy Sharp’s goals.

“I’ve always designed clothing that both mothers and daughters could enjoy wearing, and since the start, we’ve done mother-daughter shoots for Ramy Brook. Creating a collection for little kids has been a longtime dream of mine that I’m now so excited to bring to life. Sharing clothes and inspiration with my daughter Stevie is something so special for me. With this new extension of Ramy Brook, I hope it sparks the same kind of joy for other mothers and daughters,” said Sharp.