Thursday’s Digital Daily: May 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Beauty

John Demsey Joins L Catterton as Senior Adviser

Business

Chanel to Ramp Up Investments to Bolster Brand Equity

Fashion

Louis Vuitton Resort Inspired by Underwater Creatures of Isola Bella Lake

Ramy Brook Opens Permanent Location in Southampton

The 1,320-square-foot store is at 44 Main Street.

Ramy Brook in Southampton
A view of Ramy Brook's new store in Southampton. courtesy shot.

Ramy Brook, the women’s contemporary brand, will open a year-round shop in Southampton, New York, on Friday.

The 1,320-square foot store, located at 44 Main Street, features Ramy Brook styles, along with exclusive items sold only at this location. In addition, the shop carries the newly launched kids’ collection, Sequin, the third jewelry collection for the brand and Wolven, an activewear capsule.

The space was previously occupied by Chaser Southampton.

The brand decided to open this location because of the success of its previous pop-up store at 28B Jobs Lane in Southampton the past two summers, which stayed open from Memorial Day through Labor Day and was the brand’s first pop-up.

“Our previous pop-up was an incredible experience,” said Ramy Sharp, president and creative director of Ramy Brook. “Southampton is home to many brands in our contemporary category, and we find it delightful that many of them are our neighbors and we love the shoppers.”

In addition to its new Southampton shop, Ramy Brook has a permanent location at 980 Madison Avenue in New York.

The new Southampton boutique features a “beachy/glam vibe” with a light wood floor and a hang rail system that mimics sun-bleached driftwood. The design is embellished with signature Ramy Brook gold details and pops of Ramy Brook orange.

