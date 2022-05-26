Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion Week 2022

MONACO WINNER: Abdul Al-Romaizan, designer of Ramzen, won the Emerging Designer Award at the Fashion Award Ceremony 2022 during Monte Carlo Fashion Week, held May 23 to 27. The ceremony took place at the Salle Garnier de L’Opera in Monaco. The award was presented by Princess Charlène of Monaco, accompanied by her daughter, Princess Gabriella.

The Ramzen show, which opened the Fashion Award Ceremony on May 25, presented the spring 2022 “Gioia di Vivere [Joy of Life]” collection, characterized by creations dedicated to Monaco and to its iconic female figures. The designer paid tribute to the principality through a white blouse and red corolla skirt, with the words “Je t’aime Monaco” impressed on the latter. Beginning May 25, a selection of the outfits from the collection were available to buy at the brand’s pop-up store at the luxury Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel.

A look from the Ramzen spring 2022 collection during Monte Carlo Fashion Week 2022. Image courtesy

“I was inspired by the beauty of Monaco with the purity of its nature,” explained Al-Romaizan. “It is a great honor for me and for the Ramzen team to have accepted the invitation of the princess and to have obtained this prestigious award.”

Ramzen made its runway debut during September’s Milan Fashion Week with a show in the scenic courtyard of Palazzo Serbelloni. He was the first Saudi designer to present a collection during Milan Fashion Week, and also was the first Saudi designer to show during Monte Carlo Fashion Week.

Sustainability and diversity prizes were bestowed to a number of industry figures. Edward Enninful, editor in chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Condé Nast, received the Positive Change Award. The Sustainable Innovative Start-up Award was given to Italian company Verabuccia for developing a material produced from the waste of pineapple peels. The Sustainable Award for Circular Economy Pioneer was bestowed to accessory brand Regenesi, founded by Maria Silvia Pazzi and Alberto Montanari. The Education Award was given to the Florence-based fashion university Polimoda.

Francesca Nori and Fabrizio Moiana from Verabuccia with Terrence Bray and Sara Sozzani Maino. Image courtesy

The jury comprised the likes of Sara Sozzani Maino, head of special project at Vogue Italia; Federica Nardoni Spinetta, president of Chambre de la Mode Monaco; Terrence Bray, designer and professor at Durban University of Technology Fashion and Textiles, and Matteo Ward, cofounder of Wråd and member of Fashion Revolution Italia.