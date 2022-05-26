×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: May 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Cannes Film Festival: Léa Seydoux on ‘Crimes,’ Compulsion and Working With Nicolas Ghesquière

Business

EXCLUSIVE: Express Bucks Trend; Raises Outlook While Decreasing Supply Chain Costs

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Frieze Frame

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion Week 2022

The Ramzen show, which opened the Fashion Award Ceremony on May 25, debuted with its spring 2022 "Gioia di Vivere" collection, characterized by creations dedicated to Monaco and to its iconic female figures.

Abdul Al-Romaizan, Princess Charlene of Monaco
Abdul Al-Romaizan, Princess Charlene of Monaco and Princess Gabriella. Image coutesy

MONACO WINNER: Abdul Al-Romaizan, designer of Ramzen, won the Emerging Designer Award at the Fashion Award Ceremony 2022 during Monte Carlo Fashion Week, held May 23 to 27. The ceremony took place at the Salle Garnier de L’Opera in Monaco. The award was presented by Princess Charlène of Monaco, accompanied by her daughter, Princess Gabriella.

The Ramzen show, which opened the Fashion Award Ceremony on May 25, presented the spring 2022 “Gioia di Vivere [Joy of Life]” collection, characterized by creations dedicated to Monaco and to its iconic female figures. The designer paid tribute to the principality through a white blouse and red corolla skirt, with the words “Je t’aime Monaco” impressed on the latter. Beginning May 25, a selection of the outfits from the collection were available to buy at the brand’s pop-up store at the luxury Fairmont Monte Carlo Hotel.

Related Galleries

A look from the Ramzen spring 2022 collection during Monte Carlo Fashion Week 2022.
A look from the Ramzen spring 2022 collection during Monte Carlo Fashion Week 2022. Image courtesy

“I was inspired by the beauty of Monaco with the purity of its nature,” explained Al-Romaizan. “It is a great honor for me and for the Ramzen team to have accepted the invitation of the princess and to have obtained this prestigious award.”

Ramzen made its runway debut during September’s Milan Fashion Week with a show in the scenic courtyard of Palazzo Serbelloni. He was the first Saudi designer to present a collection during Milan Fashion Week, and also was the first Saudi designer to show during Monte Carlo Fashion Week.

Sustainability and diversity prizes were bestowed to a number of industry figures. Edward Enninful, editor in chief of British Vogue and European editorial director of Condé Nast, received the Positive Change Award. The Sustainable Innovative Start-up Award was given to Italian company Verabuccia for developing a material produced from the waste of pineapple peels. The Sustainable Award for Circular Economy Pioneer was bestowed to accessory brand Regenesi, founded by Maria Silvia Pazzi and Alberto Montanari. The Education Award was given to the Florence-based fashion university Polimoda.

Francesca Nori and Fabrizio Moiana from Verabuccia with Terrence Bray and Sara Sozzani Maino
Francesca Nori and Fabrizio Moiana from Verabuccia with Terrence Bray and Sara Sozzani Maino. Image courtesy

The jury comprised the likes of Sara Sozzani Maino, head of special project at Vogue Italia; Federica Nardoni Spinetta, president of Chambre de la Mode Monaco; Terrence Bray, designer and professor at Durban University of Technology Fashion and Textiles, and Matteo Ward, cofounder of Wråd and member of Fashion Revolution Italia.

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: How the 2020 Golden Globes Ambassadors Get Ready for the Show

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Get an Inside Look at The Nutcracker's Ballet Costumes

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Inside Catbird, the Brooklyn Jewelry Phenomenon

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Inside Jen Atkin's Ouai Haircare

Paris Hilton

Video: Paris Hilton: From Branding Powerhouse to Tech Investor

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: 'Hustlers' Costume Designer Mitchell Travers Gives An Inside Look at the 'Sportswear' From the Film

JS Roques and Alice BarbierStreet Style,

Video: Top Street Style Stars Reveal How They Create Fashion Week Looks

Gigi Hadid and Bella Hadid on

Video: The NYFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Michael Halpern, Dilara Findikoglu, Richard Quinn

Video: Inside 3 Young Designers' LFW Spring 2020 Collections

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: NYFW Spring 2020 Trends and Highlights So Far

Ramzen Awarded During Monte Carlo Fashion

Video: Tommy Hilfiger and Zendaya Preview Round 2 of Their Fashion Collab

Christopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Spring 2020: Getting Dressed With Christopher John Rogers

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad