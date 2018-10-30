THE BIG 3-0: “It was a mammoth task and it felt pretty impossible to get down to just 324 pages,” said the photographer Rankin of his 30th anniversary book, Unfashionable. “At one point if we had printed the edit, it would have been around 3,000 pages.”

The book, which is published on Tuesday in the U.K. and next month in the U.S., has been published by Rizzoli. It details Rankin’s career-defining moments, gives insights into his photographic process and nods to his longtime collaborators and contributors including Katie Grand, who wrote the foreword and Jefferson Hack, who penned the afterword.

There is also an In Conversation feature with Kate Moss. He said of all three: “They have been the most influential to my career and without them I have no idea what I’d be doing today.”

Unfashionable opens with Rankin’s most recent images, including a provocative portrait of an elderly female model wearing see-through lingerie and a shot of Bella Hadid for the Love Magazine Advent Calendar.

It works its way backward through time and features photographs of Nineties club kids and famous faces such as Heidi Klum and Helena Christensen. There is also early black and white portrait photography from the Eighties and Nineties.

“I had particular projects and collaborators that I wanted to bring front and center and concepts that I have returned to time and time again. In the end I built the edit from these ideas,” Rankin said, adding that despite his 30 years in business, he plans to continue snapping.

“I’m expecting to do a 40-year retrospective, a 50-year retrospective and just keep going. I’ll be taking pictures on my deathbed.”