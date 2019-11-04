LONDON — Photography agency Rankin has teamed with filmmaker Richard Curtis to create a film for Extinction Rebellion, the climate change activists, titled #WhereIsYourPlan.

The film aims to ask the government to address the ongoing environmental crisis and to put pressure on the U.K. government to deliver a plan of action. It will feature people of all ages, from eight to 80 years old, voicing their concerns around issues including destruction of forests, oceans and wildlife and to invest in a green economy.

“If the British government were to cut carbon emissions within the so-called carbon budget we have, we would need to go from 1.5 percent annual cut to about 24 percent. That needs a serious plan. Our children, our future and our wildlife need our government to step up and face reality,” said Gail Bradbrook, cofounder of Extinction Rebellion.

Alongside activists, celebrities such as singer Ellie Goulding, actress Imelda Staunton and model Daisy Lowe, are featured in the black and white film making demands to the U.K. government such as “we demand our governments reduce global carbon emissions to zero within ten years.”

“The government has failed to produce a plan to safeguard our health and safety through this crisis. As doctors, we have a duty to rebel against the government in the best interest of all people and the planet,” said Dr. Vishal Chauhan, doctors for Extinction Rebellion.

In the past month, there has been a fresh wave of protests and demonstrations held by Extinction Rebellion activists across the world known as the “Autumn Uprising.” In London, activists shut down some of the city’s busiest roads for two weeks, including Trafalgar Square, Westminster and Vauxhall bridges.