Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes 

Snipes is kicking off its first apparel launch of the year with the help of rapper Coi Leray.

The streetwear retailer is teaming with the 25-year-old rapper for its new apparel campaign, with Leray being tapped to “bring her unique style and sensibility to the world of fashion and streetwear,” according to Snipes.

“Coi Leray embodies everything that Snipes stands for — creativity, authenticity and individuality,” said Paula Barbosa, vice president of marketing for Snipes. “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our [first-quarter] collection and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.”

Coi Leray for Snipes. Courtesy of Snipes

Leray appears in the campaign video wearing an array of Snipes streetwear styles as she’s getting ready for a performance.

“Who says you can’t work hard and still enjoy yourself?” Leray says in the campaign video. “You can’t tell me nothing. I’m a trendsetter and I’m going to do what I want. If I can’t have success on my terms, then what is it really worth? It’s me, Coi at the center. Every day is another chance to go get it. We all have the same 24 hours. What you choose to do with it is on you. No matter what, I’m going to always have fun. That’s really all that matters. No matter what happens in life, no matter the situation, I’m going to always stay true to myself.”

Snipes apparel collection includes styles like nylon jackets, hoodies, trousers and loungewear in an array of neon colors. The collection is available now on Snipes’ website.