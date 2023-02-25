×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Saturday's Digital Daily: February 25, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Urban Attitude and Couture Converge in Jil Sander Fall Collection

Fashion

They Are Wearing: Milan Fashion Week Fall 2023

Beauty

The Beauty Industry’s Top 20 Most Beloved Moisturizers

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes 

The streetwear retailer is working with Leray for its first apparel campaign of the year.

Coi Leray for Snipes
Coi Leray for Snipes Courtesy of Snipes

Snipes is kicking off its first apparel launch of the year with the help of rapper Coi Leray.

The streetwear retailer is teaming with the 25-year-old rapper for its new apparel campaign, with Leray being tapped to “bring her unique style and sensibility to the world of fashion and streetwear,” according to Snipes.  

“Coi Leray embodies everything that Snipes stands for — creativity, authenticity and individuality,” said Paula Barbosa, vice president of marketing for Snipes. “We are excited to collaborate with her to bring a fresh perspective to our [first-quarter] collection and we can’t wait for our customers to experience the unique energy that Coi brings to the brand.” 

Related Galleries

Coi Leray named face of Snipes
Coi Leray for Snipes. Courtesy of Snipes

Leray appears in the campaign video wearing an array of Snipes streetwear styles as she’s getting ready for a performance. 

“Who says you can’t work hard and still enjoy yourself?” Leray says in the campaign video. “You can’t tell me nothing. I’m a trendsetter and I’m going to do what I want. If I can’t have success on my terms, then what is it really worth? It’s me, Coi at the center. Every day is another chance to go get it. We all have the same 24 hours. What you choose to do with it is on you. No matter what, I’m going to always have fun. That’s really all that matters. No matter what happens in life, no matter the situation, I’m going to always stay true to myself.” 

Snipes apparel collection includes styles like nylon jackets, hoodies, trousers and loungewear in an array of neon colors. The collection is available now on Snipes’ website. 

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Hot Summer Bags

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Rapper Coi Leray Named Face of Snipes: Details, Photos

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad