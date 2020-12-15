Rapper Saweetie is working on her highly anticipated debut album “Pretty B.I.T.C.H Music,” which the 26-year-old says is more “grown, chic and heavy on the majestic.” That translates to her personal style as well. Her collaboration with PrettyLittleThing is taking her fans to “a pretty planet where my worlds of fashion and music collide.”

“The collection offers something for everyone, from being done up for a night out, playing it cool for a night in, this PrettyLittleThing collection is going to be the one to watch,” she said.

This is the third collaboration between Saweetie and PrettyLittleThing. She showcased her first partnership with the brand in 2019 at New York Fashion Week, during the company’s first runway show.

The collection reflects her mood in the current moment. “Now is the time to feel positive, powerful and to reflect that on those around you, too. That can be from your dress style, mind-set and your attitude,” she said.

From faux leather minidresses and luxe satin two-pieces to joggers and marble-print bodysuits, she has everyone covered. “I want people to be fashionable and comfortable, but also more than that I want women to feel sexy, sporty and boujie. To me it is whatever fits your mood – as long as it makes you happy, it can be considered boujie.

“I really do love absolutely everything in this collection,”

When pushed to name a favorite she says, “I know people are going crazy for the nude bomber. It’s a real statement piece.”

In her life on and off stage, the singer says she likes to mix high and low. “I buy what I like, so sometimes it is not specifically about the price tag. I love my fast fashion. I remember when it was hard for me to buy everything I wanted, so I think that affordable fashion is important for consumers who need that break. Right now I love to layer, but also wear favorite pieces from PrettyLittleThing, which are curvaceous and make me feel good.”

Her key style tips during a pandemic? “You got to stay true to who you are, my signature look is Icy, duh! It is more of an unapologetic attitude, being sassy and boss-like.”