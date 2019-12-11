Canadian outerwear brand Nobis has tapped Toronto Raptors player Serge Ibaka to be its global ambassador. As part of the deal, the hoopster will also be featured in the brand’s ad campaigns over the next year. The two will also be partnering on a collaborative collection that will be drop next year, according to the brand’s web site.

Ibaka, who was born in Congo to parents who were also basketball players, is a center for the Raptors, a team he joined in 2017. Earlier in his career, he was with the Oklahoma City Thunder and Orlando Magic. Off the court, he has become known for his style, attending fashion weeks in Europe and often seen sporting looks from his native Brazzaville as well as top European brands. He also has a foundation whose projects focus on health and education for orphans in Congo.

The ad campaign starring Ibaka was shot by Justin Wu and features Nobis’ Kane Utility Parka and Martin Parka. Nobis was launched in 2007 and its outerwear and accessories are now sold in more than 35 countries in North America, Europe and Asia.