L.A. tie-dye queen Raquel Allegra has a new shoe collaboration with Pedro Garcia. She unveiled the capsule collection during a patchouli-scented party at her Third Street boutique on Thursday night. On hand during the event was BFF Lisa Bonet, one of several fierce Topanga Canyon females to appear in a photo series by Magdalena Wosinka to introduce the shoes.

“It was an excuse to play dress-up with close friends and turn it into an extended story,” explained Allegra, who first made a name for herself back in 2006, turning reclaimed L.A. County Jail tees into one-of-a-kind shirts with her signature shredding and tie-dye technique. She built her hand-crafted vision into a boho-refined brand of relaxed silk suits, evening pajamas, gauzy coats and dresses that retail at Barneys New York, Shopbop and more.

Collaborating with the third-generation Spanish shoemaker was a no-brainer, Allegra said. “The cool thing about working with Pedro is that their company feels very akin to ours; the way they tell their story is as much about people and culture and experience as it is about a shoe.”

The Raquel Allegra x Pedro Garcia capsule collection, $395 to $560, includes two styles of sneakers, smoking slippers and tatami flip-flops in Allegra’s familiar tie-dye, available from the two designers’ respective e-commerce sites, as well as Nordstrom, Net-a-porter, Zappos and Revolve. “I love the idea of creating dressy sneakers you can wear with a silk suit as a daytime look,” she noted. “There is something to be said for comfort and confidence going together. And having this much color on your feet is joy.”

Bonet, who opened her home for the arty photo shoot, posing for one of the shots with her pet python Morpheus, was there for it. She first got to know Allegra seven years ago when the designer made her strapless white Emmys gown with delicate, lace-like shredded black overlay. “My babies were littler, I was chubbier,” she said, acknowledging her two children with “Aquaman” star Jason Momoa. “That was hilarious. I just remember on the red carpet, my eyelashes coming off! Someone was interviewing me and said, ‘You know your eyelash is over there.’ I’ve never worn fake eyelashes after that.”

“That whole getting ready for the red-carpet experience was something. We could have come away from that experience and never spoken again, there were hiccups along the way,” Allegra added. “Nah, it was practically love at first sight,” Bonet assured her. “This woman is so generous.”